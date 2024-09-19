NSW Gov’t welcomes proposed ban on importing engineered stone

Image: sirinyapak/stock.adobe.com

The NSW Government has welcomed the Federal Government’s proposed ban on the importation of engineered stone benchtops, slabs and panels with a silica content of more than one percent from 1 January 2025.

This follows the world-first domestic ban on the use, supply and manufacture of engineered stone products that have a silica content of more than one percent in Australia that started on 1 July this year.

“I welcome this importation ban, which is the next logical step to further reducing silicosis and creating safer workplaces,” said Minister for Work Health and Safety, Sophie Cotsis.

“As it is illegal to use, supply and manufacture engineered stone benchtops, slabs and panels with a silica content of more than one percent, we don’t need those products entering the country.

The proposed ban on importation aims to reduce the availability of banned engineered stone products to help prevent silicosis, a lung disease caused by breathing in small particles of silica dust.

“No one deserves to have their health compromised due to their working environment. Every worker deserves to come home safely at the end of their day,” said Cotsis.

In NSW there were 115 new silicosis cases between July 2023 and June 2024, and ten people sadly died from the disease.

In addition, new work health safety requirements for the processing of crystalline silica substances began on 1 September 2024.

SafeWork NSW’s Silica Compliance Team has inspectors on the ground to educate and enforce these new laws.

Employers can face penalties up to $40,000 for non-compliance.

For more information on SafeWork’s silica compliance work, please visit: https://www.safework.nsw.gov.au/hazards-a-z/hazardous-chemical/priority-chemicals/crystalline-silica/engineered-stone-ban