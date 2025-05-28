NSW Gov’t engages community for Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone

Image: Nick Brundle/stock.adobe.com

The NSW Government has engaged with industry, community and union leaders in Wollongong on its new plans to establish NSW’s first ‘urban renewable energy zone’ (REZ).

The REZ is planned to leverage the unique characteristics of the Illawarra region to deliver more affordable and reliable power to NSW homes and businesses.

The Illawarra REZ Roundtable saw energy experts, business leaders and community representatives map out next steps for the REZ, including initial options which can be delivered by 2030.

“The Illawarra has the potential to be NSW’s first urban renewable energy zone. This is a chance to leverage the community’s enthusiasm for solar, batteries and EVs to benefit the entire region, as well as pursue longer-term opportunities to support green manufacturing,” said minister for Climate Change and Energy Penny Sharpe.

“The Roundtable is an opportunity for community, industry and energy leaders to map out the next steps for unlocking clean, reliable and affordable energy for the Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone.”

The Roundtable coincided with the signing of a new memorandum of understanding between EnergyCo, which leads the delivery of REZs, and local electricity distribution system operator, Endeavour Energy, to jointly develop innovative network and battery solutions within the REZ.

Renewed attention is being given to the integration of consumer energy resources, such as rooftop solar systems and home batteries, as well as community-scale batteries and utilisation of spare government land and commercial roof space.

This is set to minimise the impact on surrounding communities and the environment by repurposing existing infrastructure as much as possible.

The Illawarra region contains unique features that make it an ideal location for a REZ. The region already hosts major energy, port and transport infrastructure, has a skilled workforce and has strong demand for future renewable energy projects.

The Illawarra REZ will help strengthen the region’s economy and support jobs for decades.