NSW Gov’t backs clean tech with $26.2 million

The NSW Government has committed over $26 million to 14 innovative clean technology projects, as part of its $275 million Net Zero Manufacturing Initiative.

Announced by ministers Penny Sharpe and Anoulack Chanthivong, the funding aims to bring early-stage technologies through to commercial readiness, accelerating the state’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

“The Minns Labor Government is investing in the new technologies, jobs and industries that will drive our state’s transition to a low-carbon economy,” said minister for climate change and energy, Penny Sharpe.

“This investment will see these projects transition into practical, real-world solutions for emissions reduction that also boost innovators, investment and new jobs.”

Each project received between $400,000 and $5 million, with co-investment from the private sector totalling $46.9 million.

Projects include:

MicroTau’s $2.5m riblet film, inspired by shark skin, to reduce aviation drag and fuel use.

Novalith’s $1.5m scale-up of its low-impact lithium extraction process.

Hullbot’s $1.9m robotic hull cleaners for emissions and biofouling control.

5B’s $2.5m next-gen solar solution to improve ease and speed of solar installation.

Kardinia Energy’s $2.25m for the world’s first commercial printed solar facility.

PlasmaLeap’s $2.6m low-emission fertiliser unit for regional NSW.

And Renewable Metals’ $1.1m feasibility study into a NSW-based battery recycling refinery.

Minister for innovation, science and technology, Anoulack Chanthivong, said the projects bring the state’s Industry Policy and Innovation Blueprint to life.

“These projects are a perfect example of our Industry Policy in action, which has identified the transition to a net zero economy as one of its three key missions,” he said.

“Australia has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to lead the global energy transition, not just by exporting minerals, but by exporting the technology that makes them cleaner, cheaper, and more sustainable,” said Steven Vassiloudis, CEO and founder of Novalith,

The projects must be completed by 2028. More information is available at energy.nsw.gov.au.