NSW government to hold roundtable on future of rail manufacturing

An initiative of the NSW and Australian Governments, this is another step in the process of mapping out a plan to restore and strengthen this critical industry in NSW and across Australia.

The roundtable will include a wide range of representatives including rolling stock manufacturers along with small- and medium-sized businesses and unions involved in the wider rail manufacturing supply chain.

It will also involve academics, companies involved in research and development, along with transport and infrastructure department representatives from the Commonwealth, NSW and other states.

The NSW Government will use the roundtable as an opportunity to hear directly from the rail manufacturing industry about what is working while also discussing barriers to further industry investment.

NSW Premier Chris Minns spoke about the importance of this roundtable for the manufacturing sector.

“This is a critical first step on the path to our commitment to build the next generation of trains that replace the Tangaras here in NSW,” he said.

“The only way we can rebuild our NSW rail manufacturing industry in a sustainable way is if we work with the Federal Government on a coordinated, national approach.

“This important work will give our companies and workers the best chance to compete with their overseas rivals.

“I want to thank Assistant Minister Ayres and the Albanese government. Today is a really good start,” Minns said

NSW supports the development of a nationally-coordinated approach to rail manufacturing, supporting the development of a sustainable, ongoing work-stream for industry.

NSW will work with the Australian Government, industry and other states to see where we can put aside state rivalries and work together in the national interest.

Assistant Federal Minister for Manufacturing Senator Tim Ayres spoke to the announcement of the roundtable.

“We want trains and rollingstock that are built and designed in Australia for Australian conditions,” he said.

“The National Rail Manufacturing Plan is the key component of the Albanese government’s plan to see more trains built and designed by Aussies.

“Our plan will ensure the sector is better placed to take advantage of the upcoming opportunities in rail procurement by driving a more nationally coordinated approach to rail manufacturing, to provide the certainty industry needs to invest in Australia,” he said.