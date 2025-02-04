NSW Government delivers new charter to meet critical skills needs

Image: arliftatoz2205/stock.adobe.com

The NSW Government has launched the new TAFE NSW Charter in hopes of equipping the state with the skilled workforce it needs.

A key recommendation of the independent review of the NSW vocational education and training (VET) sector, the TAFE NSW Charter lets the people of NSW know what they should expect from TAFE – as the provider at the heart of vocational training.

“A skilled workforce is the backbone of our economy, and TAFE NSW is central to delivering the critical skills training needed for strong industries and thriving NSW communities,” said minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education, Steve Whan.

“It details how TAFE NSW, as the public training provider, will deliver quality skills training to workers beginning and continuing careers in those industries we know are a priority for the state, such as construction, advanced manufacturing, and the care sector.

Launched to coincide with the start of Semester 1, 2025, the announcement comes as students return to campuses across NSW.

This model, also stemming from the NSW VET Review, introduces teaching faculties with deeper ties to local industries and communities, enhancing responsiveness and collaboration.

The Charter reflects TAFE NSW as an important public asset, community space, industry partner and a leader of educational quality and innovation within the broader VET sector.

Together, the TAFE NSW Charter and operating model are set to strengthen the critical role TAFE NSW plays for industry and communities across the state.

The announcement was made at TAFE NSW Kingscliff, where a $33 million NSW Government investment is upgrading facilities, including a new learning space for health services students.