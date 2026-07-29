The NSW Government has launched a refreshed suite of export programs aimed at helping businesses expand into international markets, grow exports and access new customers.

The initiatives are designed to support businesses at different stages of their export journey, from preparing first time exporters to helping established companies enter new markets across Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Middle East.

The programs also align with Australia’s free trade agreements with the European Union and the United Arab Emirates.

The updated Export Capability Building Program will deliver 13 workshops during 2026 and 2027, helping businesses assess export readiness, develop market entry strategies and build practical exporting skills.

A new Communities of Practice for Exporters program will connect experienced exporters with businesses seeking to expand internationally. The initiative will focus on agrifood, digital technology, life sciences and healthcare, with more than 100 businesses expected to participate through mentoring, peer learning and market insights.

More than 30 Going Global Export Programs and Going Global Trade Missions are also planned for 2026 and 2027. Delivered by Investment NSW in partnership with Austrade’s Accessing New Markets Initiative, the programs will provide opportunities for businesses to attend international trade shows, meet potential buyers and build commercial partnerships.

The programs will target markets across Southeast Asia, North Asia, China, India, North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East, covering sectors including agrifood, digital technology, life sciences and healthcare, clean energy, manufacturing, and mining equipment, technology and services.

Several businesses have already benefited from NSW Government export support.

Tamworth based manufacturer Apollo Engineering secured distribution agreements in Indonesia after participating in export capability workshops and an overseas export program.

Other businesses supported include Biointelect, which expanded into the United States and the Republic of Korea, clean energy company PowerStack, which entered Middle Eastern markets, and health and wellness company Renovatio, which expanded into the United States through retail and distribution partnerships.

“Strong exports create local jobs, drive investment in NSW and strengthen our economy, which is why we’re investing in practical support to help businesses expand into new international markets,” said minister for industry and trade Anoulack Chanthivong.

“The NSW Export Support Program 2026-27 delivers on our NSW Trade and Investment Strategy and complements the NSW Industry Policy by helping businesses reach new customers, enter new markets and grow their global footprint.

“In a rapidly changing global trading environment, diversifying export markets has never been more important. These programs will give NSW businesses the confidence, skills and connections they need to seize new opportunities and grow.”