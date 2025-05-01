NSW Commercialisation Showcase forefront’s industry innovations

Image: Sergey Nivens/stock.adobe.com

Following the release of the NSW Innovation Blueprint 2035, innovations that transform industries and tackle some of the state’s most pressing problems were celebrated at the 2025 NSW Commercialisation Showcase.

Held at University of Technology Sydney, the day-long event offered an opportunity for researchers and entrepreneurs to learn from each other and help ensure the ongoing growth of high-tech industries in NSW.

45 companies will have their technology on display, and the audience of 450 government, academic, and industry stakeholders will hear from 20 companies in a three-minute ‘Pitchfest’ and a further 20 via presentations.

The Showcase features innovative technologies tackling challenges in five areas:

Digital Transformation and Connectivity.

Natural Hazards and Resilience.

Advanced Manufacturing and Net Zero.

Space and Defence.

Medical and Health.

Highlighted NSW Government initiatives include the Medical Devices Fund which has supported the development of 48 devices over 12 years, with a total funding of $92 million, and the Clean Technology Innovation Program which is investing up to $195 million to fast-track emerging solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Minister for Innovation, Science and Technology Anoulack Chanthivong delivered the closing address.

“The 2025 NSW Commercialisation Showcase is an inspiring event which highlights the importance of supporting our state’s most innovative small businesses to tackle our most pressing challenges,” said minister for Innovation, Science and Technology Anoulack Chanthivong.

“Today is a day to truly appreciate what can be achieved when our innovative new companies are supported and nurtured.

“The recently released NSW Innovation Blueprint 2035 sets the NSW Labor Government’s vision to achieve more of these success stories in the decades ahead.”

Programs run by the NSW Research Networks, including the NSW Smart Sensing Network, Defence Innovation Network and Space Research Network are also on show.

The NSW Innovation Blueprint 2035 sets clearly defined goals and priority action areas to guide how the NSW Government designs programs, allocates funding, and works with innovation stakeholders