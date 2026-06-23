The NSW government will establish a modular housing manufacturing hub as part of efforts to accelerate home building and address the state’s housing shortage.

Funding for the project will be included in the state budget, with the government planning to partner with a private manufacturer to develop the Modern Methods of Construction Innovation Facility.

The facility will focus on producing prefabricated and modular homes designed to reduce construction times, lower costs and increase housing supply in Australia’s most expensive housing market.

Premier Chris Minns said the government was exploring new approaches to meet growing housing demand.

“The way we build homes has barely changed for generations, but the housing pressures facing NSW demand new thinking, new technology and new solutions,” he said.

The innovation hub will place particular emphasis on medium-density housing built from existing pattern book designs, allowing projects to move through planning approvals more quickly.

The facility could also manufacture public infrastructure such as schools and hospitals.

Treasurer Daniel Mookhey described the proposal as “smart economic policy”, saying it would support housing delivery while helping establish a new manufacturing sector.

Industry groups have welcomed the initiative, while stressing that broader reforms will still be required to address the housing crisis.

Community Housing Industry Association NSW chief executive Luke Achterstraat said modular housing could make an important contribution.

“We need to think outside the square when it comes to housing and modular housing, while not the only solution, is a great addition to the policy suite of options,” Achterstraat said.

Property Council NSW executive director Katie Stevenson said innovative construction methods would be essential if the state hoped to meet its housing targets.

“NSW needs more homes, faster, and that means embracing new construction methods that can deliver at scale,” she said.

The state has committed to delivering 377,000 new homes by the end of 2029 under a federal housing agreement, requiring construction of around 75,000 homes each year.

Despite improvements in planning approvals, NSW remains behind schedule.

The government has already introduced planning reforms, including measures that allow large developments to bypass local councils in some circumstances.

A two-stage competitive tender process for the modular housing facility is expected to open in the coming weeks, inviting both domestic and international operators to partner with the government.