NSW backs $81 million bioenergy brick plant

Image: sainan/stock.adobe.com

The NSW Government has approved an $81.4 million bioenergy facility in Horsley Park that will power Austral Bricks’ large-scale manufacturing operations using renewable green gas.

Austral Bricks, which has operated in the region since the 1960s, will partner with renewable energy company Delorean Corporation to construct and operate the facility. The development is expected to support more than 250 construction jobs.

The bioenergy plant will process up to 150,000 tonnes of organic waste annually using anaerobic digestion – a technology that breaks down waste in sealed tanks to produce biogas. The green gas will replace fossil fuels to power both the facility and Austral’s brick kiln.

Once operational, the plant will process solid and liquid organic waste collected from commercial, industrial, agricultural and residential sources across the state.

Minister for planning and public spaces Paul Scully said the project aligned with NSW’s climate ambitions and circular economy goals.

“The Minns Labor Government is backing local businesses as they move to low-emissions production,” minister Scully said.

“Austral Bricks’ adoption of bioenergy demonstrates how industry can play a vital role in achieving the State’s climate goals.

“The bioenergy facility is diverting waste that would otherwise have been deposited in landfills and repurposing it to reduce our overall carbon footprint.”

Austral Bricks said the project would contribute to reducing the environmental impact of building materials at a time when demand for new housing is surging across NSW.

“This renewable energy facility will use green energy to make the millions of bricks required to build the new homes that NSW desperately needs,” Scully said.

The Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure carefully reviewed the project, with considerations including traffic management, biodiversity, air quality, noise, and site access.

Member for Prospect Dr Hugh McDermott welcomed the decision, calling it a positive step for jobs and sustainability in the area.

“Austral Bricks have a long history in this region and this new bioenergy facility is another investment in that ongoing legacy,” he said.

“This is a great example of industry moving with the times to improve environmental outcomes while also securing the site’s manufacturing future.”