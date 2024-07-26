Novel hydrogen fuel tech selected for National Industry PhD project

Image: QUT

A QUT research project surrounding novel hydrogen fuel-cell technology is among six new recipients of the National Industry PhD Programs third round.



The PhD project, Greening the aviation industry: novel approaches to hydrogen fuel-cell technology, aims to develop hydrogen fuel-cells to harness a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity.

Professor Holmes said aviation produced about 1 billion tons of CO2 per year, which is 2.4 per cent of total global CO2 emissions.

“This project aims to work with Stralis to develop a greater understanding of how the thermal management and cooling systems that are critical to the function of hydrogen fuel-cell technologies can most optimally be designed to meet the rigorous weight, power, and safety requirements of aircraft propulsion,” said Holmes.

“The development of green, sustainable technologies to power aircraft is critical if we are to meaningfully reduce our impact on the planet.”

Holmes said the project aims to work with Stralis Aircraft, who are currently designing Australia’s first hydrogen fuel-cell electric powered aircraft.

Holmes said using numerical and experimental approaches, the project will evaluate

“… The optimal configuration of conventional heat exchange methods within the fuel-cell cooling loop,” said Holmes.

“We will also evaluate novel alternatives to cooling and energy recovery, to advance the viability of hydrogen technologies for clean air travel.”

The National Industry PhD Program supports PhD candidates to undertake industry-focused research projects and be equipped with the knowledge and skills to better translate university research into commercial products and services.





