Norweld showcase ground-breaking innovation at ‘Australian Made Week.’

Image: Norweld

One of Australia’s leading premium 4WD tray and canopy manufacturers, Norweld, unveiled a suite of recent ground-breaking industry projects at ‘Australian Made Week.’

Partnering with leading automotive accessory fitters and vehicle manufacturers including Mareeba Mitsubishi, ARB and INEOS, Norweld showcased unique solutions catered to both fleet and recreational customers, locally and overseas.

The products showcased at the expo were Norweld’s capabilities for vehicles including the INEOS Quartermaster, Ford F-150 Lightning, Toyota Tundra and Mitsubishi Triton.

Norweld also partnered with GB Auto and AUSEV to deliver its Deluxe Plus trays for fleet use in some of the country’s toughest mining conditions.

Norweld Managing Director, Jaime McIntosh, said the recent projects reflect the company’s plans to invest in its innovative manufacturing capabilities across Australia.

“Our goal is to deliver a world-class product, made in Australia, that showcases what local manufacturers are capable of.

“To do this we must continuously improve and always look to innovate our design, invest in production and collaborate with like-minded businesses. By doing so, we can develop best-in-class solutions for customers and have the opportunity to work on new 4X4 models before they’re released in Australia,” McIntosh said.

ARB Business Development Manager, Beau Sweetman, said the decision to partner with Norweld to showcase its new product releases was the obvious choice.

“Norweld’s premium products align perfectly with the needs of ARB’s customers which is why we continually trust Norweld for aftermarket tray and canopy fit-outs on all of our new demonstration vehicles.

“We know our customers expect the best quality products, which is why Norweld was the obvious choice for the latest release 2024 Toyota 70 Series, as we needed a premium display vehicle that reflects the expectations of the market,” Beau said.

Norweld has invested upwards of $2 million in hi-tech manufacturing equipment in Brisbane and Cairns including a LVD laser cutter and Kawasaki welding robot.

The company increased its workforce by over 50% during the past 12 months across its 8 sites in Australia.

This includes newly opened flagship manufacturing and fitting locations in Brisbane, Perth and Newcastle.