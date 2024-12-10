Northrop Grumman invests in AUS weapons manufacturing

Image: ID1974/stock.adobe.com

Northrop Grumman has expanded its investment in Australian sovereign weapons manufacturing through the award of a non-recurring engineering contract to A.W. Bell.

The contract will enable the ongoing development of A.W. Bell’s titanium casting capability and further develops Australia’s sovereign guided weapons and explosive ordnance (GWEO) manufacturing capabilities.

A.W. Bell’s participation in Northrop Grumman’s Global Supply Chain Program has showcased titanium casting techniques with potential applications for programs like the company’s Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile-Extended Range (AARGM-ER).

“Working with Northrop Grumman and their Global Supply Chain team has been valuable in strengthening our manufacturing capabilities internationally,” said Sam Bell, CEO, A.W. Bell.

“Being recognised with the 2024 Strategic Excellence Award was a highlight, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Northrop Grumman through our new titanium casting capability supporting GWEO and sovereign defence manufacturing in Australia.”

The firm was recently honored at the 2024 Northrop Grumman Supplier Excellence Awards with the Supplier Excellence award, recognizing their contributions and deliveries to key programs such as AARGM-ER.

“This partnership strengthens our commitment to enhancing Australia’s defense industry capabilities and supply chain resilience, which is a core focus of our Australian industrial approach,” said interim country executive, Northrop Grumman Australia, Jake Campbell.