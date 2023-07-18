Northern Territory leads the way

Manufacturers’ Monthly sat down with managing director of the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC) Dr Jens Goennemann to break down the Northern Territory’s Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystem Fund and this year’s federal budget.

The budget announced in May was the first-full Labor budget handed down in 10 years and it will see a widening of support provided to small to medium-sized manufacturers according to AMGC.

Through matched funding and mentorship, Australia’s new Industry Growth Program has the potential to expand the pipeline of investment-ready projects for the $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund to consider in coming years.

Through loans, guarantees and equity investments, the National Reconstruction Fund will partner with the private sector to invest in priority areas that leverage Australia’s natural advantages and strategic priorities in renewables and low emissions technologies, medical science, transport, value add in agriculture, forestry, and fisheries, value add in resources, defence capability and enabling capabilities.

Utilising Australia’s natural resources for the manufacturing industry is something that Goennemann believes can make Australia competitive on a global scale.

“I will encourage every Australian government, past, present or future to focus on areas of strength that we have or areas of strength that we want to have,” Goennemann said.

“We have one of the strongest health systems and that came from choices made by government, they should be utilising a similar framework for the country’s manufacturing capabilities.”

Goennemann states that as an industry, manufacturing should look to leverage the abundance of natural resources available to grow itself.

AMGC has identified and advocated for a need to support small businesses as they enter the Industry Growth Program and later the National Reconstruction Fund to prepare them for success.

“The projects announced in this budget will take time to deliver,” Goennemann noted.

“For this budget to see a reallocation of funds, for example, from the Entrepreneurs’ Programme to an Industry Growth Program, gives the government the opportunity to curate companies to be investment ready including but not limited to manufacturers for them later to be picked up by the National Reconstruction Fund.

“The National Reconstruction Fund, just by sheer size of its organisation will struggle to reach SMEs. We believe the IGP offers an opportunity to get manufacturers investment ready and absorb the larger funds that will flow from the NRF, how that will look remains to be seen but I anticipate AMGC could play a role in helping to maximise the impact of the program,” Goennemann explained.

“The realities of the industry structure in Australia are that we have 47,000 manufacturers and around 90 per cent employ less than 20 people. It will take time for them to be ready to take a cheque from the National Reconstruction Fund and we already support some that may.”

In September 2021, the Northern Territory Government partnered with the AMGC to launch a $7.5 million Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystem Fund (AMEF), in response to local manufacturing successes in the Territory.

The Fund delivers on the recommendations from the Territory Economic Reconstruction Report and will leverage AMGC’s experience in successfully increasing Australia’s manufacturing capability. With a focus on expanding manufacturing in the Northern Territory, co-investments will target local projects that seek to: