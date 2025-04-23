North Queensland Cowboys to promote manufacturing trailblazers

Image: PicMedia/stock.adobe.com

The Queensland Government has joined forces with the North Queensland Cowboys to kick off a partnership promoting Queensland’s Women in Manufacturing initiatives.

The new campaign will highlight the achievements of Queensland’s manufacturing trailblazers, through match day advertising both on and off the field, and business development opportunities for regional manufacturers.

The partnership will promote career opportunities and inspire Queenslanders to consider a future in the manufacturing sector.

Minister for Manufacturing, Dale Last, said Queensland women were kicking goals in manufacturing, and the best way to encourage more women into the industry was by promoting the trailblazers.

“We’re spreading the word by teaming up with the North Queensland Cowboys, tapping into their enormous reach both on and off the field,” he said.

“There are exciting career opportunities for women and girls designing and making products that solve real-world problems.

“The NRL has a growing fanbase of young women and we’ve jumped at the opportunity to partner with one of the league’s strongest and most trusted brands to share our message.

“We already have an established Manufacturing Hub in Townsville and a thriving local industry so the opportunities for women wanting to get involved in the sector are endless.”

North Queensland Cowboys chief executive Jeff Reibel said the club was proud to partner with the Queensland Government for the 2025 season to create opportunities for women in our community.

“Together the North Queensland Toyota Cowboys and the Queensland Government are putting women in manufacturing in the spotlight,” Mr Reibel said.

“The partnership will also support our NRLW team and NRL Cowboys House program.

“This is an exciting partnership that highlights our shared focus on initiatives that improve women’s economic opportunities.”

Member for Townsville Adam Baillie said manufacturing was one of the State’s biggest industries, contributing almost $27 billion to the economy each year.

“Townsville is the third biggest manufacturing region in Queensland (by Gross Value Add) and contributes around $1.3 billion to the State’s economy,” Mr Baillie said.

“From food and textile production to high-tech robotics or servicing the defence and aeronautical sectors – Queensland and Townsville manufacturers do it all.”

Member for Mundingburra Janelle Poole said women were under-represented in technical and trades roles.

“About 180,000 Queenslanders work in manufacturing – but only a quarter of them are women,” Ms Poole said.

“We want that number to grow because the result will be greater innovation and productivity, not just in Townsville, but across Queensland.”

Member for Thuringowa Natalie Marr said manufacturing was an exciting industry, and the partnership affirmed the Government focus on delivering opportunities for Queenslanders.

“The diversity of the sector means there is huge potential for North Queensland’s women and girls pursuing a career in the industry.”