Nominations open for 2024 Endeavour Awards

Image: Endeavour Awards

Presented annually by Manufacturers’ Monthly, the Endeavour Awards recognise outstanding achievements and advancements in manufacturing. The 2024 Awards Gala will take place on the 7 November in Melbourne.

Nominations for the 2024 Endeavour Awards are now open and will remain accessible until 20 September 2024 at 11:59pm AEST.

This year’s nominations span a diverse range of categories including Technology Application, Environmental Solution of the Year, Outstanding Start-Up, Safety Solution of the Year, Excellence in Manufacturing Skills Development, Leader of the Year, Most Innovative Manufacturing Company, Excellence in Growth, and Project of the Year.

For detailed nomination criteria and to access the online submission form, please visit the Nominations Page on the Endeavour Awards website.

The Gala Awards Night promises to be an evening of celebration and networking.

Tickets are now available for purchase, offering attendees the opportunity to join industry leaders, innovators, and peers in recognising and honouring the best in manufacturing.

For ticket purchases and award nominations, visit the Endeavour Awards Website.

For any enquiries contact endeavourawards@primecreative.com.au