Nominations are now open for the 2026 Endeavour Awards, Australia’s premier celebration of excellence and innovation in manufacturing.

Presented annually by Manufacturers’ Monthly, and held in collaboration with Australian Manufacturing Week, the Endeavour Awards honour the achievements of individuals and organisations who are driving Australian manufacturing forward.

The annual gala dinner will take place on May 13, 2026, during Australian Manufacturing Week at the Westin Brisbane.

Recognised as the manufacturing industry’s night of nights, the Endeavour Awards bring together leaders, innovators, and rising stars to celebrate success, share stories, and connect with peers shaping the future of Australian manufacturing.

Awards will be presented across the following categories:

Advanced Manufacturing Excellence Award

Celebrates outstanding achievement in precision engineering, automation, or digital manufacturing technologies.

Innovation in Aerospace

Celebrating advancements in aerospace technology, this category is for companies driving innovation in aircraft, space, and defence aircraft manufacturing.

Innovation in Health Technology

Recognising technologies that improve healthcare and medical manufacturing.

Innovation in Food & Beverage Manufacturing

Recognising advancements that enhance food and beverage production, this category is open to businesses developing innovative processing, packaging, automation, or sustainability solutions for the industry.

Innovation in Transport

Highlighting innovation in transport, this category is for businesses enhancing vehicle manufacturing, public transport, or sustainable mobility solutions.

Outstanding Start-Up Award

Recognising an Australian manufacturing start-up that has introduced a new product to market, filling a market gap.

Leader of the Year – Sponsored by BDO Australia

A leader who holds a senior person (executive, manager, director, or equivalent) in a private, not-for-profit, or government organisation who has effectively shaped their business’ success, delivered financial growth, significantly and positively impacted the business’ culture, and championed the industry widely.

Manufacturer of the Year – Sponsored by Weld Australia

Manufacturer of the Year is chosen from the winners of the other Awards categories. This category is not open for nomination.

Additionally, the awards will also feature two other new awards including the Rising Star of the Year Award, recognising an emerging leader who has demonstrated exceptional talent, innovation, and commitment within Australia’s manufacturing industry in the early stages of their careers (under 30 years of age) and the Excellence in Sustainability Award, celebrating a manufacturing business that has demonstrated leadership and innovation in environmental sustainability.

Companies and individuals from across the sector are invited to submit their nominations and showcase the projects, technologies, and people making an impact on the industry’s growth and resilience.

Nominations are now open. Click here to visit the website to learn more and submit your entry.