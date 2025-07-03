Nominations now open for the 2025 Endeavour Awards

Image: PCM

Nominations are now open for the 2025 Endeavour Awards, the nation’s leading program recognising excellence, innovation, and leadership across Australian manufacturing.

Presented annually by Manufacturers’ Monthly, the awards celebrate the people, businesses, and ideas shaping the future of the sector.

More than just an awards night, the 2025 Endeavour Awards Gala is a national celebration of innovation, resilience, and achievement. It brings together manufacturers from every corner of the country to honour success, connect with peers, and spotlight world-class contributions to the industry.

Award categories for 2025 include:

Technology Application Award – Sponsored by Weld Australia

Innovation in Aerospace

Innovation in Health Technology

Innovation in Food & Beverage Manufacturing

Innovation in Transport

Outstanding Start-Up Award

Leader of the Year – Sponsored by BDO Australia

Manufacturer of the Year

New for 2025: Innovation in Food Manufacturing Award

This new category recognises breakthroughs that improve food and beverage production – including innovations in processing, packaging, automation, or sustainability. Eligible entries must have been introduced or significantly advanced within the past two years.

At a time when local manufacturing is more vital than ever, the awards are an opportunity to champion those making a real impact – whether they’re innovating, supplying essential products and services, or leading their teams with vision and purpose.

Nominate an exceptional Australian manufacturer or sector supplier today and help give them the recognition they deserve.

Key nomination guidelines:

Entry is free and must be submitted online by 11:59pm, Thursday 2 October 2025

Nominations cannot be withdrawn after the deadline

Forms must be completed in one sitting – progress cannot be saved

All nominated products or technologies must be made and/or available in Australia

Nominees (companies, sites, or executives) must be based and operating in Australia

Each entry must include a high-res image (minimum 1MB) for publication

Supporting materials (e.g., specs, photos, marketing) must be under 5MB per file

Finalists must ensure a representative attends the Gala if successful

Join us in celebrating the best in Australian manufacturing.

Submit your nomination here.