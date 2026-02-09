Nominations for the 2026 Endeavour Awards are set to close this Friday, Australia’s premier celebration of excellence and innovation in manufacturing.

Presented annually by Manufacturers’ Monthly in collaboration with Australian Manufacturing Week, the Endeavour Awards honour the achievements of individuals and organisations who are driving the nation’s manufacturing sector forward. The 2026 gala dinner will take place on 13 May at the Westin in Brisbane.

Recognised as the industry’s “night of nights”, the Endeavour Awards bring together leaders, innovators, and emerging talent to celebrate success, share stories, and forge connections across Australia’s manufacturing landscape. The event provides a rare opportunity to recognise achievement and reinforce the importance of local manufacturing at a time when support for the sector is more vital than ever.

“This year’s event will be a true celebration of the ingenuity and resilience of Australian manufacturing,” said Molly Hancock, Head of Marketing – Events.

“Attendees will experience a spectacular evening of entertainment, delicious food, and unmatched networking as we celebrate the winners of these coveted awards.”

Hancock highlighted the critical role the awards play in shining a spotlight on the world-class capabilities of Australian manufacturing. “Recognising innovation and leadership through the Endeavour Awards is critical to celebrating the individuals and organisations pushing boundaries while inspiring others to invest in new ideas, talent, and technology,” she said.

With nominations set to close soon, Hancock encouraged businesses and individuals to participate, emphasising the national exposure and sector-wide impact the awards can deliver. “The awards bring together a diverse cross-section of the industry – from emerging innovators to established leaders – creating an opportunity to connect, celebrate, and share ideas. Don’t underestimate the power of your story to inspire and lead others across the sector.”

The 2026 awards feature refreshed categories designed to reflect the growing diversity and dynamism of Australian manufacturing. While flagship honours such as Manufacturer of the Year and Leader of the Year return, new awards will spotlight excellence across aerospace, transport, health technology, sustainability and food and beverage manufacturing.

“The new awards capture the changing face of manufacturing in Australia,” Hancock said.

Celebrating Manufacturing Excellence: Amiga Engineering

One company that exemplifies the spirit of the Endeavour Awards is Amiga Engineering, the 2024 Most Innovative Manufacturing Company award winner. Founder and managing director Michael Bourchier described the 2024 gala as a humbling and inspiring experience.

“Of course there were nerves. You never quite know what the outcome will be, and with so many strong finalists, we went in with no expectations, just pride in what we’d achieved,” he said.

Bourchier highlighted the importance of celebrating the whole team. “Having the majority of our team present to share in the pride of the achievement was the highlight for me. There’s something special about being in a room full of people passionate about manufacturing, especially those pushing boundaries in their own ways.”

He believes the Endeavour Awards allow organisations to reflect on achievements and share stories beyond customers and teams. “These awards do more than just hand out trophies. They shine a spotlight on innovation, effort, and the incredible diversity of Australian manufacturing,” he said.

Bourchier encouraged companies considering nomination to take the leap. “Back yourself. You might be surprised just how powerful your story is. Even being a finalist can open doors through recognition, collaboration, and industry exposure. Even attending the ceremony is worth it for the networking and inspiration alone. It’s a reminder that you’re part of something bigger – a thriving, forward-thinking manufacturing community.”

Why the Awards Matter

The Endeavour Awards serve as more than just a celebration of achievement; they are a platform for showcasing innovation, connecting leaders, and inspiring the next generation of manufacturing professionals. The awards provide national visibility and recognition, highlighting the breadth of talent, technological advancement, and creativity within Australian manufacturing.

“The awards bring together innovators, industry leaders, and rising stars, creating an opportunity to celebrate and share ideas,” Hancock said. “They shine a spotlight on individuals and organisations pushing boundaries and set a benchmark for excellence across the sector.”

For companies like Amiga, the awards are a testament to years of dedication, innovation, and strategic investment. For emerging talent, the Rising Star award presents a stage to be seen and supported. And for the industry as a whole, the Endeavour Awards underscore the critical role manufacturing plays in Australia’s economic growth, sovereignty, and global competitiveness.

Call for Nominations

Nominations for the 2026 Endeavour Awards will close Friday. Businesses and individuals across all manufacturing sectors are encouraged to participate, whether to showcase a breakthrough innovation, celebrate leadership, or highlight sustainable practices.

“The awards bring together a diverse cross-section of the industry,” Hancock said. “It’s an opportunity to connect, celebrate, and share ideas. Your story could inspire others and help shape the future of Australian manufacturing.”

The 2026 Endeavour Awards promise an evening of celebration, recognition, and inspiration, reaffirming the resilience, ingenuity, and global competitiveness of Australian manufacturing. Nominations close in the lead-up to the gala dinner on 13 May 2026, held in Brisbane during Australian Manufacturing Week.

For more information and to submit nominations, visit https://endeavourawards.com.au/get-involved/