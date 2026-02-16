Originally scheduled to close last Friday, nominations for the 2026 Manufacturers’ Monthly Endeavour awards will now remain open for an additional week, giving manufacturing businesses and professionals more time to submit their nominations.

After receiving a large response from businesses and professionals in the manufacturing industry late last week, the Endeavour Awards made the call to extend the nomination deadline to meet the demand.

Nominations will now remain open until Friday 20 February to allow for people to complete their submissions. Prospective nominees are encouraged to review the criteria prior to submitting and ensure all supporting documentation is completed before the new closing date.

“We had an overwhelming response from businesses for an extension in the final days leading up to the original submission closing date (Friday 13). It was a no-brainer to keep nominations open for an extra week to give people more time to submit,” said Molly Hancock – Prime Creative Media Head of Event Marketing.

“If you were thinking of submitting a nomination but ran out of time or forgot to complete it, now is the time to do it,” said Hancock.

Awards will be presented across the following categories:

Advanced Manufacturing Excellence Award (New for 2026)

Celebrates outstanding achievement in precision engineering, automation, or digital manufacturing technologies.

Rising Star of the Year Award (New for 2026)

Recognising an emerging leader who has demonstrated exceptional talent, innovation, and commitment within Australia’s manufacturing industry in the early stages of their careers (under 30 years of age)

Excellence in Sustainability Award (New for 2026)

Celebrating a manufacturing business that has demonstrated leadership and innovation in environmental sustainability.

Innovation in Aerospace

Celebrating advancements in aerospace technology, this category is for companies driving innovation in aircraft, space, and defence aircraft manufacturing.

Innovation in Health Technology

Recognising technologies that improve healthcare and medical manufacturing.

Innovation in Food & Beverage Manufacturing

Recognising advancements that enhance food and beverage production, this category is open to businesses developing innovative processing, packaging, automation, or sustainability solutions for the industry.

Innovation in Transport

Highlighting innovation in transport, this category is for businesses enhancing vehicle manufacturing, public transport, or sustainable mobility solutions.

Outstanding Start-Up Award

Recognising an Australian manufacturing start-up that has introduced a new product to market, filling a market gap.

Leader of the Year

A leader who holds a senior person (executive, manager, director, or equivalent) in a private, not-for-profit, or government organisation who has effectively shaped their business’ success, delivered financial growth, significantly and positively impacted the business’ culture, and championed the industry widely.

Manufacturer of the Year

Manufacturer of the Year is chosen from the winners of the other Awards categories. This category is not open for nomination.

The 2026 gala dinner, where winners will be announced, will be held on 13 May at The Westin Brisbane, scheduled to align closer with Australian Manufacturing Week.

Click here to visit the website and submit your nominations.