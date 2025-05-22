Nissan Casting Australia earns Australian Made certification

Image: Nissan Casting Australia

The Nissan Casting Australia Plant (NCAP) has achieved official Australian Made status, with every towbar, high-and low-pressure aluminium casting produced at NCAP earning the coveted accreditation.

The Australian Made symbol is one of the country’s most loved and recognised; with recent Roy Morgan research* indicating 99 per cent of Australians recognise it and 91 per cent of Australians want to see more Australian Made products in the market.

The label of a yellow kangaroo on a green background is only issued to products that meet strict criteria including that the product has undergone its last substantial transformation in Australia.

Established in 1982 in Dandenong South, Victoria, the Nissan Casting Australia Plant is now home to 192 staff and contractors, and is responsible for producing 25 different high pressure die-cast aluminium components and six different tow bars for use in domestic and international markets.

The Nissan Casting Australia Plant has evolved with the industry and its transition to zero emission vehicles.

From producing componentry for internal combustion (ICE) powered vehicles to advancing its operations to the manufacture of electric and e-POWER hybrid powertrain components, the team of highly skilled engineers and employees work closely with the development teams in Japan, who are helping shape Nissan’s involvement in the future of vehicle mobility.

NCAP’s 1.2-million-part annual output includes high-pressure die-cast aluminium electric vehicle (EV), e-POWER, Final Drive and ICE-engine components, all of which are exported to international assembly plants to be supplied to markets globally.

NCAP is the global sole supplier for 40 different components (including casting variants and accessories) that are used in the likes of the Nissan Leaf, X-Trail and Patrol domestically as well as advanced Nissan electric motors and e-POWER hybrid powertrains around the world.

The Australian Made logo will also adorn every towbar that leaves NCAP, serving as an exciting symbol of the product’s Australian authenticity and expertise.

“The Nissan Casting Australia Plant is a true local automotive manufacturing success story, and it’s one we’re incredibly proud of. Earning official Australian Made certification is recognition of the team’s hard work over a long period time in producing world-class componentry that appears in Nissan vehicles around the world,” said Andrew Humberstone, Managing Director of Nissan Oceania.

“For many years, the Nissan Casting Australia Plant team has included something of an Easter egg on each of its components sent overseas – a distinctive kangaroo insignia.

“Following the official Australian Made certification, it’s exciting to see the kangaroo take on a new and globally recognised life of its own with the Australian Made logo embedded for the world to see.”

“It’s great to see Nissan Casting Plant Australia strengthen its commitment to local manufacturing and begin stamping their aluminium castings and towbars with the iconic kangaroo,” said Australian Made chief executive Ben Lazzaro.

“There is a growing demand for Australian products, with country-of-origin increasingly influencing purchasing decisions. As we know, Aussie products are manufactured to some of the highest standards in the world, making them trusted and known for their safety and quality.