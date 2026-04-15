Australian-owned defence prime NIOA has signed a strategic agreement with L3Harris Technologies, renewing their collaboration to explore the manufacture of critical guided weapons components in Australia.

The agreement extends the NIOA–L3Harris collaboration – initially announced in 2023 – to establish a sovereign rocket motor and warhead manufacturing capability in Australia, amid unprecedented global demand for advanced missile components.

NIOA Group chief executive Rob Nioa said: “Contemporary conflict in the Middle East and in parts of Europe have clearly illustrated the extraordinary consumption rates of guided weapons and interceptor missiles.

“With the imminent release of the revised and updated National Defence Strategy, NIOA stands ready with our partner L3Harris to move quickly to establish the sovereign production of rocket motors and warheads to support Australia’s defence objectives and supply chain resilience and contribute to allied production demands.”

Scott Alexander, president of L3Harris’ Missile Propulsion Sector, said: “In a period of generational expansion of the defence industrial base in the US and rising global demand for the solid rocket motors and propulsion systems that power critical defence programs, L3Harris is pleased to renew and extend this teaming agreement with NIOA.

“We look forward to collectively delivering a substantial increase for solid rocket motors and warhead production between the US and Australian defence industrial bases.”

The partnership aligns with Defence’s Defence Industry Development Strategy and the $21bn Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance plan to stand up sovereign manufacturing capability by 2030.

The US Department of War recently announced a US$1bn investment in L3Harris to expand solid rocket motor production.

L3Harris manufactures propulsion systems for Tomahawk Cruise Missiles, Standard Missile, PAC-3 MSE, THAAD, Javelin, Stinger, Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System and Nulka, among others.

L3Harris also produces warheads and propulsion systems used across allied missile defence programs, including interceptor and tactical systems.