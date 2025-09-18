NIOA CEO, Australia and New Zealand, Ben James, sat down with Manufacturers’ Monthly’s Jack Lloyd to unpack the company’s growing footprint in ammunition and weapon system manufacturing across the country.

Headquartered in Brisbane, NIOA is an Australian-owned supplier of firearms, ammunition, and weapon systems across defence, law enforcement, and commercial sectors. Notably, the company bolsters Australia’s sovereign defence manufacturing capabilities through its involvement in munitions plants in Victoria and Queensland.

Despite investments in advanced facilities and partnerships with government and global OEMs, NIOA remains family-owned by Group CEO Robert Nioa, a key advocate for building a strong, domestic defence industry. Nioa inherited the business from his parents, Bill and Barbara Nioa, who sold firearms while running service stations on the Fraser Coast and up toward Townsville in the 1970s.

“Bill was a keen shotgun shooter, and over time they began selling firearms alongside their service station operations,” said Ben James, CEO of NIOA Australia and New Zealand. “After the Port Arthur tragedy in 1996 and the major gun law reforms that followed, a lot of businesses exited the industry – but Bill and Rob decided to double down.

“They held a family meeting and made the call to expand, purchasing several businesses and moving into wholesale. That’s when things really started to grow.”

While the company’s roots lie in the commercial sporting side of the firearms business in 1973 – an aspect still maintained across Australia and New Zealand – by the late ‘90s, NIOA had diversified into government, particularly law enforcement and defence. Its first major distribution agreements were with Nico Pyrotechnic – now part of Rheinmetall – and Saco Defence.

“Today, most of our revenue comes from the defence side – firearms, ammunition and the services that go along with that – but the sporting side still remains a significant part of what we do,” said James.

Flashing forward to the present, NIOA Group is now split into four main operating units that span several countries including Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and most recently, the UK.

• The largest unit, NIOA Australia and New Zealand, is directly managed by James and includes the Brisbane headquarters, technical centre, and a facility near Christchurch on New Zealand’s South Island. It employs around 140 people.

• The second unit reflects NIOA’s global ambition, focusing on Barrett Manufacturing in Murfreesboro, Tennessee – a renowned name in large-calibre, long-range precision shooting and now a wholly owned subsidiary.

• The third is a Joint Venture with Rheinmetall in Maryborough, Queensland, (Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions) producing 155mm artillery ammunition with the German defence company.

• The fourth, the Australian Missile Corporation, provides advisory and staff support to Defence, particularly in guided weapons and explosive ordnance.

Collaborating to strengthen local defence manufacturing

NIOA’s global projects often overshadow the fact that the company still has manufacturing projects here in Australia. This manufacturing largely occurs on two sites, the first of which is the Joint Venture with Rheinmetall (RNM – Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions) in Rob Nioa’s hometown of Maryborough, QLD. Here, James said the workforce – including more than 100 of NIOA’s own – manufactures 155mm artillery projectiles for export markets and potentially for use by the ADF.

“Essentially, we’re taking steel billets and turning them into artillery projectiles – non-explosive components – which are then exported to Germany at a rate of around 45,000 rounds a year,” he said. “Once they arrive in Germany, the projectiles are filled with explosives, fitted with fuses and a propelling charge, and prepared for use in artillery systems.”

Alongside this facility, NIOA also has 16 staff manufacturing in Benalla, Victoria under contract at a government-owned, commercially operated facility. NIOA operates about half the tenancy at Benalla, where it manufactures a range of munitions and defence weaponry.

“This includes 120mm tank ammunition for the Abrams tanks, and medium-calibre ammunition used by armoured vehicles, the Joint Strike Fighter, and eventually the Apache helicopters when they arrive,” said James. “That site also produces fuses for grenades, primary energetics for primers, and pyrotechnics.

“It’s a highly capable part of Australia’s strategic manufacturing enterprise, with latent capacity to support pressing warheads for loitering munitions and guided weapons, among other capabilities.”

While 16 may seem like a small workforce, Benalla are already producing rounds in the tens of thousands to meet existing demand, with scope to grow and expand operations.

“We have clear plans to expand both the number and types of ammunition we manufacture at Benalla, and there’s potential to extend that site to support production of solid rocket motors for Defence’s high-priority guided weapons program,” said James. “If those proposals gain traction, we’d expect the headcount to grow substantially.”

Supplementing NIOA’s workforce at both sites is robotic and automated processes, systems described by James as non-negotiables for forging steel and manufacturing projectiles the size and weight required for artillery. These technologies operate alongside Schuler presses and CNC machines to ensure a precise manufacturing production line.

“The machinery itself is incredibly impressive, with robotic arms moving the shells through the production line via conveyor belts and CNC systems,” said James. “You’ll see banks of CNC machines that give the rounds their precise shape and finish, along with balancing machines to ensure the projectile’s properties meet exact specifications.

“The forge itself in Maryborough is built around a massive Schuler press, which shapes the steel billets into the core form of the projectile.”

Alongside an innovative production line, NIOA also scrutinises the quality control measures of its defence products to ensure performance and safety. James said this particularly shines in Maryborough, where the workforce has developed unique Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC) processes.

“They’ve implemented ways to test whether the metal has the right hardness, tensile and impact strength, giving the necessary fragmentation properties, and has developed a balancing process to ensure each round performs with the right dynamic flight characteristics,” he said. “It’s a really skilled and thoughtful workforce in Maryborough, with a strong sense of initiative and engineering know-how.”

At the Benalla facility, a large part of the quality control and overall manufacturing mission is to ensure the ammunition performs as it should. This includes testing through pressure gauges and different environmental conditions. James emphasised the impressiveness of the team of engineers who put ammunition and weapons systems through tests at sub-zero temperatures, dragging them through sand, mud, and silt.

“When we manufacture medium calibre ammunition, for example, we test it in cannons using pressure gauges to ensure it won’t exceed safe specifications in the breach,” said James. “We also test fragmentation, muzzle velocity, and ballistic performance – not just to make sure the ammunition does its job for soldiers, but that it’s safe to use under extreme environmental conditions.”

Past direct manufacturing initiatives, NIOA also does its share in growing a skilled local workforce with people that previously had little to no experience in the defence industry. In Maryborough, experience in manufacturing artillery projectiles was low, with the regional city having a very strong manufacturing and maritime history. Despite this, James said NIOA utilised the area’s industrial heritage to create a widely skilled workforce within the facility.

“Maryborough is where the train carriages for the Brisbane Olympics are being built. There’s a deep industrial heritage in the region,” he said. “While the employees in the forge didn’t have experience in making artillery projectiles, they’ve brought broad skills from parallel industries to producing this critical ammunition for the ADF and for export.”

The Benalla facility has seen similar initiatives as it utilised a local skill base drawn from industries like solar and concreting and applied it to the demands of ammunition manufacturing.

“Whether it’s working with raw materials from Germany, components from Northrop Grumman in the US, or producing small arms primers with partners elsewhere, the key is to identify a skilled, motivated workforce,” said James.

James said that in both NIOA’s locations, if you help a workforce understand the importance of the industry they’re contributing to, encourage a strong sense of initiative, and back it up with the right values, the rest tends to “take care of itself”.

Projects in the present pipeline

Alongside manufacturing facilities dedicated to enhancing Australia’s Defence Industry capabilities, NIOA has direct involvement in projects in and outside of Australia. Within Australia, an example of this is involvement in the ADF’s LAND 300 and LAND 1508 projects.

LAND 300 – targeted at what Defence calls the ‘Close Combat Family of Weapons’ – began as a program to replace all the Australian Defence Force’s small arms including pistols, assault rifles, machine guns, grenades, and lethality systems. This has since expanded to cater to modern combat.

“NIOA has been the prime contractor delivering that Program of work, and when we bid for the tender, we told Defence: we won’t just offer you a standalone sniper rifle – we’ll build you a complete, best-of-breed system,” said James. “We’re concluding the delivery of the first tranche of those systems, which includes everything from pistols and personal defence weapons to specialised weapons such as the Barrett M107A1 Anti-Material Sniper System.”

This commitment to the best rifle, optic, ammunition, surveillance and thermal systems – even the best carry case, firing support implements, bipods and integrated platform – sees NIOA test all equipment for this project – and others – extensively.

“We test everything here at our 100-metre indoor range in Brisbane – gel block testing, drop testing, environmental and drag testing – to ensure these systems meet every specification required by Defence,” said James. “Once we complete delivery, we’ll move into sustainment – maintaining those systems at unit level – which is a pretty exciting evolution of the program.”

Land 1508 is a separate program with its own budget and a more agile, flexible scope. It allows NIOA to turn things around faster – from identifying a requirement from a specific user community to testing and bringing a capability into service. This might include modifying an existing weapon system – swapping out an upper or Picatinny rail – or even introducing a completely new system like loitering munitions or armed drones.

“We’re constantly learning, evolving, and adapting our manufacturing processes,” said James. “Those loitering munitions, for example, carry small warheads, and we’re looking at how we might integrate that capability into our tenancy at Benalla as well.”

A project that is more international facing is NIOA’s acquisition of long-range, large-calibre 50-calibre sniper system specialist, Barrett Firearms, based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee USA. After having a long-term relationship with Barrett through a distribution arrangement, NIOA acquired the company in 2023 and has since embarked on an expansion program to broaden its product lines and increase capacity.

“Barrett has an extraordinary history and manufacturing footprint in Tennessee and, like NIOA, is evolving from a company with an idea into a broader, next-level capability provider,” said James. “We’re working closely with both the Tennessee State Government and the Federal Government to expand the factory.”

One such project that Barrett Firearms is leading – alongside ammunition manufacturer AMTEC Corporation and other US companies – is the US Army’s Precision Grenadier System. This involves moving beyond long-range precision fire to develop a 30mm, shoulder-fired precision grenade system, designed as a Squad Support Rifle System. In May 2025, after a competitive testing phase, the team led by Barrett was announced as the winner of the US Army xTech Soldier Lethality prize. xTech is a US Army run program that stimulates innovation and served as a precursor to the PGS program of record.

“This is a big leap. 30mm rounds are normally fired from vehicles or aircraft, but this system will be portable by individual soldiers,” said James. “These 30mm precision grenades are highly relevant for countering unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and can be proximity-fused, which is proving important in conflicts.”

Alongside these projects, the commercial sporting side of the business is still very much in action. James himself is really excited about where things are headed, especially off the back of a substantial expansion of NIOA’s sporting distribution. He believes this side of the business is going from strength to strength with high-quality products.

“We have partnered with a European manufacturing company called the Czechoslovak Group or CSG, which owns premium shotgun brands like Perazzi, as well as ammunition brands like Fiocchi, Lyalvale Exopress and Baschieri & Pellagri (B&P),” he said. “We are now the sole exclusive representative for those brands in the Australian sporting market.”

Shooting into the future

Looking ahead, James insists that NIOA is still pushing hard for new programs of work in defence, responding to the fact that the “we’re living in an increasingly rough neighbourhood in the Indo-Pacific, with some serious muscle flexing going on”. He noted that Benalla is a key site for these new programs aimed at expanding manufacturing capability.

“Australia has to think differently about defence, and we’re working to help meet that challenge by developing new capabilities, including components for guided weapons like solid rocket motors, propulsion systems for missiles, and the associated warheads,” he said. “We have proposals with Defence and are working closely on how industry can partner to bring those capabilities to Australia quickly, both to support our National security requirements, and to support allies and coalition partners and their forward deployed troops.”

James emphasised that this strong approach to domestic capability is off the back of recent global lessons that taught Australia that it needs to be able to manufacture more here at home. He believes as a nation we can’t just rely on global supply chains during crises, whether health pandemics or supply chain disruption.

“We’re strongly advocating for increased domestic manufacturing in weapons and munitions,” James said. “We have significant planning underway to meet today’s defence needs and to prepare Australia’s defence industry for tomorrow.”

As a part of preparing the industry for the future, NIOA is also investing in cutting-edge technologies to maintain an edge.

“Additionally, we’re breaking new ground in capabilities such as loitering munitions and counter-UAS technologies,” James said. “These are no longer just future battlefield technologies – they’re here now, and we have to move fast and be agile to keep up.”

NIOA is expanding its capabilities and facilities, not just to meet current defence demands but to position Australia as a sovereign manufacturing force in the global defence landscape. From guided weapons to next-generation battlefield systems, James makes it clear the company is focused on strategic, homegrown solutions that will help safeguard the nation in an increasingly volatile region.