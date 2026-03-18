The NIOA Group has appointed experienced armaments specialist Stacy Poto as Program Manager – North America, strengthening its presence at the US Army’s Picatinny Arsenal.

Ms Poto joins the company after 19 years in senior roles within the US Department of War, where she managed the acquisition, integration and delivery of munitions for the US and allied nations.

Her appointment comes as NIOA continues to expand its contribution to the US defence industrial base, operating from its permanent office at Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey, established in 2024.

During her government career, Ms Poto led the planning and execution of medium and large calibre munitions programs and most recently served as International Cooperation Branch Chief at the US Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Armaments Center. The centre employs more than 3200 military and civilian personnel developing advanced weapon systems.

NIOA Group CEO Rob Nioa said the appointment was both strategic and timely.

“We are delighted to welcome Stacy to our Picatinny team,” he said. “This is an important and timely appointment as we continue our support for the US Government’s ‘commercial-first’ focus to revitalise defence manufacturing.”

Ms Poto said she was looking forward to transitioning from public service to industry.

“After serving for more than 20 years in government, it has been my greatest privilege to support the men and women of the armed forces and work alongside dedicated professionals across the defence enterprise,” she said.

“The defence industry plays a critical role in delivering capability to the warfighter, and I look forward to working with an exceptional team at NIOA to advance that mission.”

Ms Poto holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and master’s degrees in Accounting and Contract Management. She is also a graduate of the US Army’s Senior Service College Fellowship program and has received multiple honours, including the Department of War’s Packard Award in 2016.