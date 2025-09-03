NIOA expands into UK with key appointment

Image: NIOA

The NIOA Group has appointed one of its most senior munitions executives to spearhead the company’s expansion into the United Kingdom.

Mark Osborn OAM will lead the NIOA UK office in Bristol, as the company explores opportunities in munitions manufacturing and military supply across the UK and Europe.

NIOA Group CEO Rob Nioa said Mr Osborn’s appointment as general manager reflected the company’s commitment to its British defence industry partners while signalling a new phase of growth in the region.

It has been just over a year since NIOA confirmed its move into the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) complex at Abbey Wood – home to Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S), the MoD’s procurement arm.

“Expanding our footprint in the UK and Europe is a major strategic milestone for the company as we look to support allied industrial capability,” Nioa said.

“Mark brings extensive leadership experience and a proven ability to deliver results having served as NIOA Australia’s director of munitions for the past five years.

“His track record in engineering and test support, project management, systems engineering, configuration management and explosive ordnance management makes him the ideal choice to guide our growth and build strong partnerships in this important market.”

Osborn said the UK offered enormous potential.

“The UK presents enormous opportunities for NIOA and I’m looking forward to building our team to deliver for our current and new clients,” he said.

“With the backing of our operations in Australia, the United States and New Zealand we are well placed to make an impact here.”

Osborn joined NIOA in 2016 after more than 30 years in Defence, including 18 years with the Royal Australian Air Force.

As NIOA’s director of munitions, he has played a key role in the delivery of major contracts for the Australian Defence Force, including the Major Munitions, LAND17 and 81mm mortar programs.

His military service was recognised on Australia Day in 2003 when he received the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for meritorious service to the RAAF in explosive ordnance engineering.

Osborn holds an Associate Diploma of Applied Science in Ordnance Engineering, a Master of Project Management, an Advanced Diploma of Management (Aircraft Maintenance Engineering – Avionics) and a Postgraduate Certificate in Business. He has also completed the Executive Leadership Course at the University of Oxford.