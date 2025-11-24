NIOA has signed a new long-term small arms support contract with the Australian Department of Defence.

The new support contract engages Australian-owned NIOA for the through-life support of select ADF in-service weapons as well as the next generation LAND300 Lethality Program systems until 2032.

NIOA was appointed by Defence in September 2022 as the prime contractor for Tranche 1 Stage 2 of LAND300 which includes new sniper systems, surveillance and target acquisition devices, pistols, shotguns and personal defence weapons for Australia’s soldiers, sailors and aviators.

NIOA General Manager – Weapons and Munitions Mick Ahern said: “NIOA’s team of expert Project Managers and Engineers have built a unique skill set in planning, conducting and delivering small arms test programs to meet LAND300 and wider Defence needs.

“This new contract marks an important milestone in the delivery of new capability and the continued support to existing small arms capabilities for the Australian warfighter while recognising the efforts of and confidence the Commonwealth has in NIOA’s Weapons and Munitions teams.”