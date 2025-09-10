Defence has formally accepted the ninth Evolved Cape Class Patrol Boat, ADV Cape Spencer, constructed at the Henderson shipyard in Western Australia.

The vessel, built by Austal Ships Pty Ltd under project SEA1445 Phase 1, will contribute to the whole-of-government effort to protect Australia’s borders and offshore interests.

ADV Cape Spencer will work alongside Royal Australian Navy and Australian Border Force vessels, boosting capability for civil maritime surveillance and enforcement in Australian waters.

Deputy secretary naval shipbuilding and sustainment, David Hanley, said the arrival of ADV Cape Spencer marked another significant milestone for national maritime security.

“Under project SEA1445 Phase 1, the Evolved Cape Class Patrol Boats have been delivered approximately every six months, contributing to Australia’s ability to effectively protect our borders and offshore interests.

“Delivery of the ninth Evolved Cape Class Patrol Boat is a key example of a shared commitment between Defence and Industry to delivering capability to our ADF on time and on budget,” Mr Hanley said.