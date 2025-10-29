The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced up to $4.96 million in funding for Nextracker to deploy its proprietary solar construction and integrated tracker technologies across multiple solar farms, including the Goulburn River Solar Farm in New South Wales.

Delivered in partnership with solar developers and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors, the project aims to automate large-scale solar foundation installation, helping reduce project risks and the overall cost of delivering renewable energy in Australia.

ARENA chief executive Darren Miller said the project underscores ARENA’s focus on advancing technologies that lower installation costs for large-scale solar farms.

“Ultra low-cost solar is not the solar we know today. Current solar PV technology is sufficiently mature and cost-effective to deploy at scale. However, much cheaper solar is vital to help to decarbonise, create green export opportunities and support the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors,” Miller said.

The project will introduce Nextracker’s NX Earth Truss foundation solution – a proprietary tracker system – to the Australian market.

Peter Wheale, vice president and general manager of Nextracker Australia, said the company was proud to collaborate with Australia’s leading developers and EPCs to demonstrate its integrated technology.

“Simplifying and optimising the most labour-intensive phase of solar construction for any soil or terrain condition is a real breakthrough,” Wheale said. “With over 10 GW of solar trackers already deployed in Australia, we’re excited to bring technology innovation that not only cuts costs and build time but also enables projects to succeed in sites that were previously too complex or costly to develop.”

Unlike traditional piling methods requiring multiple installation stages, NX Earth Truss foundations can be installed in a single pass. The approach significantly reduces construction time, labour needs, equipment requirements and ground disturbance.

The system helps overcome barriers to solar deployment on hard soils and challenging terrain, making large-scale solar construction faster, more affordable and sustainable.