Next inquiry into EV transition spotlights battery manufacturing

Image: Sergii/stock.adobe.com

As part of an inquiry into the transition to electric vehicles (EVs), a hearing will take place in Brisbane tomorrow involving representatives of the Queensland Government, the heavy vehicle industry, EV manufacturers and experts in battery technologies.

The hearing will take place from 9.00am to 1.00pm and with industry witnesses present that include ACE EV Group, Volvo Group Australia, Strata Solve, Heavy Vehicle Industry Australia, QUT, and the Queensland Energy Storage Technology Hub.

The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water are running the inquiry that involves a half day of public hearings before conducting a site visit to Queensland Energy Storage Technology (QUEST) Hub.

QUEST hub is a facility that is enabling the research, development and commercialisation of battery materials, cells and systems.

On Friday 6th September, the Committee will conduct a second site visit to Lava Blue Ltd’s Centre for Predictive Research into Specialty Materials (PRiSM), where researchers are developing processes for manufacturing battery-grade materials.

“The Committee is eager to hear from the Queensland Government about its Electric Super Highway that is connecting commuters and tourists with fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles along the coastline and into regional and rural Queensland,” said chair of the Committee, Mr Tony Zappia MP.

“In addition, the Committee is looking forward to meeting with witnesses to further explore the impact the transition to EVs may have for Australian consumers and our transport and heavy vehicle sector.”

“The site visits will give the Committee an important opportunity to learn more about Australia’s growing domestic battery industry, battery certification and the circular economy.”

The program for the public hearings can be found here.

The Committee will be holding further public hearings in Canberra and Adelaide in September and October 2024.

Further information about the inquiry is available on the Committee’s website.