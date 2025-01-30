Next-gen electric buses to be built in NSW

Image: THINK b/stock.adobe.com

The South Coast is set to become a new manufacturing hub for the next generation of public transport with the creation of a brand-new electric bus manufacturing facility in Nowra.

Australian owned bus manufacturer Foton Mobility Distribution is set to build a 6,000 square metre manufacturing facility in South Nowra from late 2025, subject to council approval.

“The offshoring of public transport by the former government was a complete disaster, which is why we’re building these buses here in NSW – creating local jobs and public transport that works,” said premier Chris Minns.

“This state-of-the-art facility in Nowra will create ongoing skilled jobs in regional NSW while also delivering emissions free world class public transport for the people of our state.

This follows the NSW Government awarding a contract to Foton to deliver 126 battery electric buses that will be built in Nowra and service bus routes across Greater Sydney.

The facility will also produce battery electric trucks, as well as hydrogen fuel cell engines, creating around 100 ongoing quality, skilled manufacturing jobs for local workers.

Foton’s bus contract was one of the first bus orders made through the NSW Government’s Zero Emission Buses (ZEB) program.

This program is also converting 11 existing bus depots in Greater Sydney to battery electric technology, building a new battery electric depot at Macquarie Park and procuring around 1,200 new electric buses by 2028.

Transport for NSW is delivering the ZEB program in stages in close consultation with industry, including manufacturers, to provide an opportunity to increase capability and capacity supported by a published pipeline of bus orders.

This follows 12 years of offshoring by the former Liberal National Government, leading to NSW missing out on thousands of job opportunities and bringing lengthy delays and cost blowouts on major transport contracts.