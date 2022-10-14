Zero emissions bus manufacturer opens Melbourne headquarters

Electric bus developer Ebusco has chosen Melbourne for its Asia Pacific operational headquarters, creating new jobs and supporting the Victorian Government’s Climate Change Strategy.

Minister for Industry Support and Recovery Ben Carroll welcomed the company’s announcement at the launch of the Ebusco 2.2 battery electric bus for right-hand drive markets including Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

“Ebusco’s decision to set up its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Melbourne is a vote of confidence in our state’s nation-leading innovation and advanced manufacturing capabilities, as well as our leadership in cutting emissions,” Carroll said.

The Dutch company has been producing zero-emissions buses since 2012, with more than 450 of its buses operating across seven European countries, including in major cities such as Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Munich.

Although Ebusco’s production takes place overseas, the company is considering future manufacturing opportunities in Victoria and is currently working with Deakin University to develop composite materials and aerospace technologies to make its vehicles.

Ebusco CEO and founder Peter Bijvelds said during the launch, “Today marks an enormous step for our company as we launch our buses and services in the Australian marketplace. Soon our buses will contribute to Australian cities reducing their transport emissions.”

As part of Victoria’s Bus Plan, all new buses from 2025 will be zero emission vehicles.

To support this transition, the Victorian Government has invested $20 million in a state-wide trial of zero emission buses.

The government’s Low-Carbon Manufacturing Grant Program will help Victorian manufacturers compete globally for renewable energy components, powering the state’s transition to net zero and creating new jobs.

Internships supported by the Government’s Digital Jobs for Manufacturing program will help train, support and prepare 300 Victorian workers transition to new jobs that will be created as part of the state’s push to net zero.

“Attracting industry leaders like Ebusco to set up and invest in Victoria creates high-skilled jobs and drives economic growth,” minister for Economic Development Tim Pallas said.