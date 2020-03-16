Regional businesses in WA will have the opportunity to learn how to join the state’s industry supply chains at an industry workshop in Karratha on March 18.

The inaugural event, run by the state government’s Department of Defence, will be held at the Commonwealth’s Centre for Defence Industry Capability (CDIC).

It is part of the McGowan Government’s Defence West initiative set up within the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation to diversify the economy and create more jobs.

Defence issues minister Paul Papalia said he hoped businesses from a range of industries will get involved.

“The Karratha regional defence industry workshop is an opportunity for local businesses to learn how to go about capitalising on current and future opportunities in the sector,” he said.

Businesses will receive information about commercial advice, grants and the Defence Innovation System.

The program will provide networking opportunities with members from the CIDC, AusIndustry and Defence West.

Member for Pilbara Kevin Michael said the workshop will allow local Pilbara businesses to understand more about defence supply chains and the flow-on benefits of the state’s high-value defence contracts.

Attendees can also register for individual meetings with CIDC advisors and workshop facilitators.

More regional defence workshops are planned to be held throughout WA later this year.