Woodside fuels development of a local hydrogen market

Woodside Energy, BGC and Centurion are advancing plans for a proposed self-contained hydrogen production, storage and refuelling station in the Rockingham Industry Zone, with the support of the Western Australian government.

The proposed Hydrogen Refueller @H2Perth project is set to receive a $10 million grant from the WA state government.

“The proposed refuelling facility would deliver on our commitment to make low cost, lower-carbon hydrogen based energy available to local customers, while also progressing export opportunities such as H2Perth,” Woodside Energy CEO Meg O’Neill said.

“We don’t just need new sources of energy, we need an entirely new and integrated supply chain for successful energy transition.”

The project will support the early adoption of hydrogen vehicles by BGC and Centurion. BGC will purchase and operate five to 10 hydrogen fuel cell concrete agitator trucks, while Centurion will purchase and operate two hydrogen prime movers. Woodside Energy also plans to lease and refuel two Hyundai Nexo vehicles at the refuelling facility.

“Woodside Energy’s H2Perth facility provides a huge opportunity to accelerate the uptake of hydrogen fuelled vehicles in Western Australia,” WA premier Mark McGowan said.

“This project will not only stimulate demand for local production of renewable hydrogen, but also help our state move towards a clean energy future and reach net zero by 2050. The facility will give local manufacturing in the south metropolitan region a boost and create thousands of local jobs within the construction, manufacturing and renewable energy sectors.”

Woodside Energy’s public refuelling station is expected to be operational in the second half of 2024, subject to necessary approvals.

Once operational, the project is expected to produce around 235 kilograms of hydrogen per day, with the potential to scale up to a targeted 800 kilograms of hydrogen per day and supply more than 50 vehicles.

“By investing in ventures like Woodside Energy’s proposed Hydrogen Refueller @H2Perth project, the WA government is helping to make sure Western Australia is an early adopter of this new technology,” Hydrogen Industry minister Alannah MacTiernan said.

“Through its collaboration with BGC and Centurion, Woodside Energy will help lay the groundwork for the use of hydrogen vehicles in the heavy transport industry – in WA and beyond.”

Woodside Energy proposes to generate hydrogen using a two-megawatt electrolyser, powered by renewable energy from the Southwest Interconnected System. Where required, Woodside Energy will also utilise Renewable Energy Certificates.

The Hydrogen Refueller @H2Perth project was selected from more than 20 expressions of interest submitted for the WA government’s Hydrogen Fuelled Transport Program, which aims to accelerate uptake of hydrogen fuelled transport, build local skills and capability, and stimulate local production of renewable hydrogen.