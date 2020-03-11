Women in manufacturing a priority for Qld government

The Queensland government has announced increasing employment for women in the manufacturing industry as a key priority for the state.

Queensland Women’s Week celebrations have begun, with state development, manufacturing, infrastructure and planning minister Cameron Dick encouraging more women to consider manufacturing as a career at the first Women in Manufacturing industry event for 2020 in Brisbane.

About one in four women are currently working in manufacturing in Queensland.

“We want to continue to build on this and encourage females to pursue careers in manufacturing, because attracting and retaining more women is important to a stronger manufacturing sector,” Dick said.

“This week we are reminded that diversity and gender equality are essential for economies and healthy communities to thrive.

“Already in Queensland we have amazing women in manufacturing who are designing and producing their products locally and enabling manufacturing jobs in Queensland.”

The Women in Manufacturing series events are held in partnership with Ai Group.

Ai Group Queensland head Rebecca Andrews said she was honoured to continue working on the series to “shine a light” on women leaders in the sector.

“We are also very pleased to see an increased participation of students and teachers from around the state in this event,” she said.

“We all need to continue the message that manufacturing is a viable career path for our future workforce.”

Dick said he is proud the Manufacturing Ministerial Council is made up of more than 50 per cent female representation.

Tubeworx’s Sales manager Shantelle Loyden said she loved what manufacturing offers young women.

“I have been able to enjoy a wide range of roles working in the family business,” she said.

Brisbane speakers included manufacturing trailblazer’s Dr Cori Stewart from the Advanced Robotics in Manufacturing (ARM) Hub, Amelia Luu from Design Robotics, Heather Sinclair from Volvo Group Australia, Shantelle Loyden from Tubeworx and Tim Morgan from Arnott’s Biscuits.

Fourteen state-wide events have been rolled out across the state.