Entries for the 2021 Women in AI Awards Australia and New Zealand have been extended to December 31.

Covering 11 categories – health, mining, law, finance, agribusiness, cybersecurity, education, Defence, infrastructure, manufacturing and innovation – the awards are judged by the applicant’s innovation, global potential and impact, leadership and inspiring potential, and the ability for their solution to do good for the community and its citizens.

The 20-strong panel of judges for these awards are fully independent subject matter experts, and include Distinguished Professor Mary-Anne Williams, Michael J Crouch Chair for Innovation, UNSW Business School; Dr John Flackett, co-ounder and Head of AiLab and AI Specialist in Residence at Auckland University of Technology; and Dr Catriona Wallace, founder and CEO, Ethical AI Advisory & Adjunct Professor, AGSM.

Chairing the Advisory Group is 3A Institute Director & Intel Vice President, Distinguished Professor Genevieve Bell.

“I am deeply honoured to be a part of the WAI Awards, an event which celebrates diversity and recognises the incredible contribution of women in AI,” she said. “Their determination has helped to break down barriers and their work has shaped our world for the better.”

The awards will be held held in Sydney at the Museum of Contemporary Art on 23 February 2021, and will be hosted by multi-award-winning STEM journalist and Science and Technology Editor for NITV, Rae Johnston.

Also in attendance and presenting the Grand Award will be Advisory Group Patron, Australian National University Chancellor and former foreign minister the Hon. Julie Bishop.

“Women in AI will play an important role in the coming years in guiding the development of this important technology and that is why I am delighted to be the Patron of the Advisory Group for the inaugural WAI Awards Australia-New Zealand,” she said.

To enter the awards, or to nominate someone for entry, visit www.womeninai.co/waiawards2021aus-nz