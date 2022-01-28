Wisk secures $450 million from Boeing to advance eVTOL aircraft

Wisk, an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company that developed the first all-electric, self-flying air taxi in the US, has secured $450 million in funding from Boeing to further develop and certify its 6th generation eVTOL aircraft – an autonomous, all-electric passenger-carrying aircraft.

The funding will also support Wisk’s intensive growth phase over the next year, its preparations for scale manufacturing and its Go-to Market efforts.

Combined with previous funding, this investment reinforces Wisk’s strong position as a privately backed AAM company and highlights the strength of its strategic partnership with Boeing and their collaboration on critical technology development.

Following the certification of its 6th generation aircraft within five years, Wisk intends to operate one of the industry’s largest fleets of AAM eVTOL aircrafts. This will be made possible through its autonomous technology, an industry-recognised key to scaling services and maximising safety.

Wisk anticipates close to 14 million annual flights, bringing time savings to over 40 million people across 20 cities – all with zero emissions.

“Wisk is extremely well-positioned to deliver on our long-term strategy and commitment to safe, everyday flight for everyone. We are incredibly fortunate to have Boeing as not only an investor but a strategic partner, which provides us with access to a breadth of resources, industry-leading expertise, a global reach, extensive certification experience and more,” Wisk CEO Gary Gysin said.

“As we enter this next stage of our growth, this additional funding provides us with capital while allowing us to remain focused on our core business and our number one priority, safety.”

According to Marc Allen, Boeing’s chief strategy officer, the investment reconfirms Boeing’s belief in the Wisk business and the importance of their work in pioneering all-electric, AI-driven, autonomous capability for the aerospace industry.

“Autonomy is the key to unlocking scale across all AAM applications, from passenger to cargo and beyond,” Allen said. “That’s why straight-to-autonomy is a core first principle. Boeing and Wisk have been at the forefront of AAM innovation for more than a decade and will continue to lead in the years ahead.”

With its deep expertise in autonomous, electric flight, its extensive flight test history, key knowledge and insights from the development of five generations of aircraft, and the strength of its partnerships, Wisk is positioned to maintain its leadership in the AAM and broader mobility space.

Wisk began in 2010 as Zee Aero with a mission to deliver safe, everyday flight for everyone, later merging with Kitty Hawk Corporation. Upon recognising the commercial potential of Wisk’s 5th generation aircraft, the aircraft and team formed Wisk with an investment from Boeing. Over the past decade, Wisk has achieved several aviation and industry firsts – most notably the first flight of an all-electric, autonomous, eVTOL aircraft designed for passenger use in the US.

Previous undisclosed funding rounds were led by Boeing and Kitty Hawk Corporation through a joint venture, making Wisk one of the only AAM companies to be backed by two aviation leaders. Kitty Hawk remains an investor and has supported the development of Wisk’s previous generations of aircraft.

