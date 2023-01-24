WIA goes digital with latest range of welding machines

Welding Industries of Australia (WIA) has released its 2023 range of WIA Stick, MIG and TIG welders along with a new plasma cutter with digital technology for enhanced welding performance.

According to WIA, every model has been redesigned from the component level and features new operating platforms that provide full digital control over the welding process.

The new platform also allows easier software upgrades to be made in the future.

“It’s exciting where we could take these machines,” says WIA Product Manager Aleksandr Koshelyev. “Simple upgrades can be developed and implemented to meet market demands quickly and easily.”

Major components like the IGBT modules, bus bars, reactors, capacitors, diodes, and insulation have been either reinforced or replaced with more robust versions for increased reliability.

Selected models of WIA’s new welders feature an LCD interface which enables an intuitive setup process. This new functionality is achieved through the implementation of the new digital platform, giving operators a new way to interact with the machine. For beginners, the pre-set functionality simplifies the machine setup process by interactively guiding them through the necessary steps.

WIA has also added two models – a portable Weldarc 135 stick welder as well as a Weldmatic 180 multi-process machine with a 10A plug for beginner to intermediate welders. Also new to the line-up is the Weldmatic 200+ multi-process model which incorporates an LCD screen interface that allows easy access to pre-set parameters for quick adjustment.

The Weldarc 185 Stick / TIG welder has been redesigned with new features to suit light fabrication, repair, maintenance, farming, and building and construction projects.

Unique to the Weldarc 185 is its power factor correction feature which makes it tolerant to unconditioned power when used with generators or on long extension leads.

The Weldarc 200 AC/DC Stick and TIG welder has been enhanced with new features. Designed for repair and maintenance, aluminium boat fabrication and motorsports fabrication, the Weldarc 200 AC/DC offers precise AC TIG welding of aluminium and comes with power factor correction, ‘Fan on Demand’ and an LCD screen.

“When it comes to commercial welding machines, this new WIA range is very comprehensive with each machine built to meet the specific requirements of welders,” says Koshelyev. The WIA brands have been operating successfully in Australasia for more than 60 years.