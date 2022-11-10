Website helps Queensland manufacturers beat energy costs

A new website will provide Queensland manufacturers with insights and research to ensure they can manage their energy costs efficiently and sustainably.

The website is part of the Advancing Renewables in Manufacturing project, funded by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) the Queensland Government, Ai Group and Shell Energy.

The tool helps manufacturers understand their energy bills and assess their business through an energy management plan. It also provides case studies as examples of proposed energy savings and a solar energy calculator.

Queensland minister for regional development and manufacturing Glenn Butcher said a sample of 20 manufacturers showed businesses could enjoy large savings by becoming greener.

“An average of 22 per cent potential energy savings were identified and nearly every business found some energy savings that could be made by making the switch,” he said.

“That includes an engineering and fabrication business in central Queensland which found it could save 55 per cent on energy by making the switch to renewables.

“This is going to be crucial in the future and especially in the lead-up to 2032, so it’s important to see where changes can be made now.”

Ai Group’s policy & project lead Mel Ireland said, “Right from the outset, this project’s primary objective has been to improve energy productivity and efficiencies.

“Reducing energy waste is a low-cost initiative that can have a significant impact on a business’ expenditure and strengthen contracts with their clients.”

Queensland minister for energy, renewables and hydrogen Mick de Brenni described the project as “good, practical help for the manufacturing sector”.

“Queensland manufacturers are world leaders, and many have expressed an interest in learning how to reduce their carbon footprint while continuing to grow their business,” he said.

“This is especially true ahead of Brisbane 2032, which will be a climate positive Games.”

Visit the Energy Sustainability website to learn more.