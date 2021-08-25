Western Australia’s first space satellite, Binar-1, will take off on the SpaceX CRS-23 commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral in the US on 28 August at 3:37pm (AWST).

The Binar-1 CubeSat is the first integrated satellite that was fully designed and built in Western Australia, by a team of students and engineers at Curtin University’s Space Science and Technology Centre.

“Western Australia is about to make history with the state’s first space mission,” WA premier Mark McGowan said.

“I am immensely proud of the students and engineers who have developed this amazing technology, which opens so many doors for future missions and collaboration with the public and private sectors.

“The Western Australian government invested $500,000 into the Binar program and this launch demonstrates the importance of science, research and technology to the state economy and our role in the global space sector to create jobs of the future.”

The team at Curtin University used commodity electronics manufacturing processes to develop a cost-effective sovereign spacecraft, enabling easy access to space for students, researchers, industry and defence.

After it is launched, Western Australia’s first spacecraft will then be deployed into low-earth orbit.

Binar-1 will validate the technology in space and lay the foundations for future Moon missions, to locate and produce high resolution digital mapping of resources on the Moon’s surface. A total of seven Binar CubeSat launches are planned for this year and 2022.

The technology could become the most validated and flight-proven Australian spacecraft.

“Binar-1 will take Australia into space and is a huge milestone for WA’s rich 60-year history in the space sector,” WA Science minister Roger Cook said.

“This will be such a pivotal moment for our state – and is set to inspire future generations of scientists, engineers and astronauts.

“Everyone in Western Australia should find time to tune into this historic launch and celebrate the achievements of this amazing feat.”

Over the past 18 months, the Western Australian government has committed more than $6.25 million to enhance the capability and capacity of the state’s space sector and support the jobs of the future.