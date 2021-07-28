WA Mid West’s first heavy-vehicle brake testing facility builds local capability

The Western Australian Mid West’s first heavy-vehicle brake testing facility has officially opened at JMH Group in Geraldton, to help build local capabilities.

The Western Australian government provided a $66,700 grant through its Regional Economic Development (RED) Grant program to support the heavy-vehicle brake testing project.

“Investing in this facility boosts the competitiveness of the Mid West’s heavy-vehicle service sector and the sectors it supports, like agriculture and mining,” Western Australia’s Regional Development minister Alannah MacTiernan said.

“It is diverting skilled jobs to Geraldton and building diversity in the local economy.

“It also encourages local heavy-vehicle operators to use a brake testing service regularly – a win for road safety,” she said.

“This project is an excellent example of our RED Grants driving regional business diversification and creating more options for regional communities.”

The Geraldton heavy-vehicle brake testing facility will mean that the maintenance and servicing of heavy vehicles will occur in the region, rather than taking place in Perth.

“Having more services available in regional areas is key to growing regional economies,” Geraldton MLA Lara Dalton said.

“For haulage businesses, large and small, this means less travel for assessments on their equipment and helps to build efficiency and productivity. Less time travelling to Perth means more time on the job.

“My thanks to minister MacTiernan and the McGowan government for the continuing RED Grants program, helping our regional businesses grow.”

The equipment provides for brake testing, steering and suspension inspection and weighing vehicles in one drive through process, reducing downtime and identifying faults before failure occurs.

The project has created five jobs over 12 months and facilitated the training and upskilling of employees, including apprentices, in the heavy automotive and mining industries.