WA manufacturer wins grant for digital platform build

Himac Attachment has received a $47,148 grant from the Western Australian government, as part of the state’s Regional Economic Development (RED) Grants program.

The company will receive the grant to develop and construct an interactive digital platform for fabrication and welding processes, in order to to expand manufacturing productivity and create new jobs.

Himac Attachments specialises in the manufacture of attachments for machinery, from earth moving equipment, such as skid steers and excavators, to agricultural equipment, such as tractor loaders. The company is based in Albany, WA.

Streamlining the manufacturing process will boost production, benefiting local steel supply businesses and decreasing the number of attachments that need to be imported, according to government.

“Boosting our local manufacturing capability is vital to the future economic growth and sustainability of our regional communities,” regional development minister Alannah MacTiernan said.

“Projects such as the construction of modular housing and local machinery fabrication will provide wide community benefits, supporting other local businesses in the region like steel suppliers, electricians, tilers and plumbers.”

The state government has committed $28.8 million over five years towards the RED Grants program for projects that will directly benefit regional communities. Round 2 of the program has seen eight projects share in $797,995.

“The McGowan Government is investing in a diverse range of projects, particularly those which will create jobs and training opportunities for young people and support the long-term growth of manufacturing and business development in the Great Southern (region),” MacTiernan said.