WA leads nation in the recovery of jobs during COVID-19

New Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data released this week shows Western Australia is leading the nation in the recovery of jobs since the outbreak of COVID-19.

According to the ABS payroll data, which provides an indicator of employment during the COVID-19 period, 62 per cent of the jobs displaced in Western Australia by late April had been recovered by July 11, 2020.

It also showed WA has recorded the lowest decline in the number of jobs in the nation, down 3.1 per cent compared to a 5.6 per cent fall nationally, since March 14, 2020, when Australia recorded its 100th COVID-19 case.

WA treasurer Ben Wyatt said Today’s ABS payroll jobs data is an encouraging sign that the jobs displaced due to the COVID-19 restrictions continue to be recovered.

“Western Australia’s hard border has allowed the Western Australian economy to open up faster than any other state, allowing businesses to restart and people to get back to work sooner,” he said.

“Our unprecedented $5.5 billion WA Recovery Plan will help to drive our economic and social recovery and create a pipeline of jobs and opportunities for local businesses.”

The latest data release continues to reflect the positive impacts of the easing of restrictions in Western Australia.

The data incorporates the impact of the Phase 4 easing of restrictions on June 27, which removed limits on social gatherings, the requirement for seated service only in restaurants and pubs, and the resumption of unseated performances in live music venues and bars.

Industries hardest hit by job losses, including the accommodation and food services, and arts and recreation services, have improved significantly as restrictions have been eased.

Jobs for women and younger workers have also recovered strongly after being disproportionately impacted by restrictions.

Earlier this month, the ABS Labour Force report for June showed an increase of 22,000 jobs in Western Australia – the second highest monthly increase for jobs on record and the highest since March 1993.