WA invests in South-west manufacturing growth

In the latest round of Regional Economic Development (RED) Grants, delivered by the WA government, five South-west businesses will share in $549,181 to take their operations to the next level.

“Through the RED Grants, we’re backing the aspirations of local business and organisations – stimulating industry growth and local jobs right across regional Western Australia,” WA Regional Development minister Alannah MacTiernan said.

“Our latest round of REDs builds on the South-west’s natural strengths in tourism, agriculture and manufacturing, helping local plans get off the ground and providing new opportunities for local business. REDs has been a great economic driver, providing the financial fuel for these grant recipients to go forward with their plans while diversifying industry and driving growth.”

Start-up hemp-lime block manufacturer, Hemp Squared, will receive $100,000 to commercialise operations through the construction of a new facility and purchase of specialist equipment, after investing in research and development and conducting trials.

RCR Mining Technologies have received $99,181 to support the purchase and installation of a robotic welder to automate production of an RCR product, maximising output and building capacity in advanced manufacturing.

Margaret River Free Range Eggs has been allocated $150,000 towards the construction of an advanced climatically controlled egg processing plant. This will be the first commercial egg processing facility in the region and WA’s only free-range and organic focused facility.

Hidden River Estate will scale-up propagation of potted strawberry plugs for distribution to growers through new infrastructure purchased with assistance from a $100,000 grant, creating a niche industry.

Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association will benefit from $100,000 to increase capacity and enhance the visitor experience at Eagles Heritage, working with the Undalup Association. The grant will support the development of an audio-enabled discovery tour at the raptor wildlife centre as told through the perspective of traditional custodians and experts in raptor care and rehabilitation.

“RED Grants continue to make a significant positive impact across local industries in Warren-Blackwood,” Warren-Blackwood MLA Jane Kelsbie said.

“It’s fantastic to be able to support such diverse industries through the RED Grants scheme.”

The RED Grants program is a WA government initiative investing $40.8 million over seven years in locally driven projects to stimulate economic development and create jobs in regional WA.