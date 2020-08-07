WA invests $17 million in regional trades training

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan has announced $17 million for new trades training workshops at South Regional TAFE’s Albany campus.

Outdated workshops will be replaced with contemporary facilities to ensure people in the Great Southern have access to high-quality training to meet the demands of the local industry.

The project, part of the Rebuilding out TAFEs Plan, will consolidate trades training to one area of the campus to improve training outcomes so students graduate job-ready for local employment opportunities.

“This is all part of our plan to drive WA’s economic and social recovery, by creating a pipeline of local jobs through investment in infrastructure projects and support of vital industries,” McGowan said.

“Investing in training in regional areas will ensure we are well positioned to bounce back as the WA economy recovers.”

The Albany campus funding is part of a $167.4 million investment in capital works projects, announced by the Premier last week, which will see five Western Australian TAFE colleges significantly upgraded.

As part of the WA state government’s commitment to regional Western Australia, more than half of the total spend has been allocated to projects at regional TAFE colleges.

Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery said the facility will help to grow the future workforce in the region locally.

“Through this record investment in TAFE colleges and reducing course fees we are giving Western Australians access to affordable training, laying the groundwork for the ongoing prosperity of the region.”

The capital works projects, key to the state government’s $229.2 million Rebuilding our TAFEs plan, will deliver state-of-the-art learning opportunities for students and boost the WA economy by generating jobs.

The new state-of-the-art training facilities will meet demand for more skilled workers in the region by expanding training options.

The state government recently increased the number of half price courses available, as part of the Lower fees, local skills initiative.

Launched in January, the initiative halved the cost of training for 34 high priority qualifications. In July, the program was expanded to include an additional 39 courses with fees slashed by up to 72 per cent to align with the State’s immediate economic needs following COVID-19.

The courses with reduced fees are also targeted at job opportunities that relate to capital works initiatives such as the Rebuilding our TAFEs plan.