The Western Australian state government is investing in the revitalisation of regional WA through an initiative to provide support and services to small businesses as they recover from COVID-19.

Vibrant Regional Businesses is a community-led investment program developed by Horizon Power in collaboration with eight regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) groups.

Eight regional CCI groups will benefit from Horizon Power’s $180,000 grant to assist regional small businesses in planning and campaigning.

Energy minister Bill Johnston said hundreds of small businesses with benefit from Horizon Power’s Vibrant Regional Businesses initiative.

“This is a challenging time for everyone, so I encourage regional small businesses to get in touch with their local Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Regional WA businesses are at the heart of every community, and this new initiative is just one of the ways the McGowan Labor Government is supporting the revitalisation and recovery post-COVID-19.”

The groups include East Kimberley, Karratha and Districts, Carnarvon, Exmouth, Broome, Derby, Port Hedland and Esperance Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The initiative is ensuring regional small businesses receive the expertise and support they need to adapt to the ‘new normal’.

Small businesses will have the opportunity to benefit from a range of practical and essential business recovery services, including business mentoring and planning, digital innovation, buy local campaigns and networking opportunities.

Between $10,000 and $30,000 will be administered by each of the eight regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry groups, commencing this month.