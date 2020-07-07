WA defence industry helping build Army vehicles

Perth-based businesses Advanced Braking Technology and VEEM Ltd, will design and manufacture a specialised braking system for the Army’s Hawkei vehicle, another sign of growing capability in Australia’s advanced manufacturing sector.

Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price said Advanced Braking Technology was selected in May last year to provide a brake system for testing to Thales Australia, the manufacturer of the Hawkei.

“Advanced Braking Technology has been successful with its testing and will now partner with VEEM to manufacture the system with a contract value of around $2.1 million,” Price said.

“This world-leading technology is an example of the know-how Australian industry can provide for our Army and beyond.”

The contract will help both Advanced Braking Technology and VEEM to diversify their customer bases world-wide and demonstrates their ability to meet Defence’s high engineering standards.

Price said it was an example of how businesses right across our nation are seizing the opportunities the Morrison Government is creating in Australia’s defence industry.

“The equipment has been developed from the proven Failsafe brake system, which has been used extensively within the mining sector for many years, both in Australia and globally,” Minister Price said.

“Now our ADF will benefit from this world-leading technology designed right here in Australia. This is a win for both Defence and these Western Australian companies.”