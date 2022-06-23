Volgren to deliver 10 new battery electric buses for Gold Coast

Gold Coast bus users will soon be enjoying greener public transport, as local bus manufacturer Volgren continues the construction of 10 new Kinetic electric buses.

Delivered by Translink, Volgren and Kinetic’s local operator Surfside Buslines, the new buses are expected to begin services on the Gold Coast in September and could each save as much as 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases over their lifespan.

Yuri Tessari, chief commercial officer, said the 10 locally built, Battery Electric Buses (BEBs) for Translink reflects a company-wide strategy to ensure the next generation of zero emission buses can be built in Queensland.

“Volgren`s strategy is to have standardised production and quality systems across all of our manufacturing facilities; the same applies to different types of technologies and business partners’ products,” Tessari said.

“In the last twelve months we’ve concentrated on transitioning our Eagle Farm facility, so it has the capacity and scale to build on multiple chassis technologies, including zero-emission vehicles. These first 10 units for the Gold Coast which will be finalised by August – represent our first locally built BEBs in Queensland and we’re incredibly proud to be working alongside valued partners, Translink and Kinetic.”

Tessari said building electric buses locally is not only an important part of achieving net-zero emissions, it supports local jobs, expands Queensland’s skilled workforce and strengthens local supply chains.

“Volgren has a proud record of supplying high-quality buses throughout Queensland and we’ll continue to invest in jobs and promote local content,” Tessari said.

“It’s really exciting to see our production lines are back to full capacity, we’re adding new jobs and we’re building electric buses made by Queenslanders, for Queenslanders.”

The additions to Kinetic’s Gold Coast fleet are among a number of environmentally friendly buses that will be introduced to the Queensland public transport network this year. Kinetic is also set to launch five new vehicles each on the Sunshine Coast and in Cairns via Sunbus.

Kinetic also opened Australia’s first 100 per cent electric bus depot at Currumbin Waters in April.

Kinetic head of Australia, Matthew Carney said the business was committed to working with Translink on new, innovative ways to deliver zero-emissions public transport.

“We are committed to working with the Queensland government and all of our partners to deliver more reliable, safer, cleaner and greener buses and investing in our depot, bus and infrastructure assets to ensure we meet the transport needs of future generations,” Carney said.

“These are among 20 fully electric vehicles we’ll be rolling out in Queensland in partnership with the Queensland government and it’s a win for passengers, a win for communities and a win for the environment.”