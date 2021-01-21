Volansi, a leader in vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) middle-mile drone delivery services and Quickstep, Australia’s largest independent aerospace advanced composites manufacturer, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Under this MOU, Volansi and Quickstep will engage with various regulatory, operational, and commercial stakeholders to promote Volansi drones to the commercial and defence services markets, most notably the Australian Department of Defence. Volansi and Quickstep will also continue discussions on the potential application of Quickstep’s proprietary aerospace manufacturing process, AeroQure, to manufacture Volansi drones.

CEO and co-founder of Volansi, Hannan Parvizian, said the opportunity was exciting.

“This MOU will allow us the opportunity to combine our depth of industry knowledge with Quickstep’s composite component expertise to grow our market presence in Australia as well as the Asia-Pacific region,” he said.

As a leader in commercial deliveries using long-range, heavy-payload drones, Volansi provides delivery services for customers in commercial, defence and humanitarian sectors in emerging markets. Most recently, they were selected by the U.S. Air Force to participate in the $400 million Skyborg program, one of three US Air Force Vanguard programs.

CEO of Quickstep Mark Burgess said expanding the company’s presence in the unmanned sector is a key element of Quickstep’s growth strategy.

“We are excited by this opportunity to build our relationship with Volansi, who have already established credibility in the Advanced Air Mobility market with their mature platform range,” he said.

“This is aligned to our plan for on-going expansion across the aerospace manufacturing and services markets and we look forward to bringing Volansi’s Aircraft to Australia soon.”