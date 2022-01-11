voestalpine supplies its first CO2-reduced premium steel

greentech steel is part of an ambitious plan for voestalpine, a global steel and technology group, to decarbonise steel production in the long term. voestalpine is offering a CO2-reduced edition of the flat steel products manufactured in Linz.

As a result of an innovative raw materials mix and even more efficient processes, the direct emissions generated during the manufacture of voestalpine’s greentec steel edition products have been reduced by around 10 per cent.

The company expects that there will be significant demand for sophisticated greentec steel edition products including hot-rolled steel strip, isovac electrical steel and phs-ultraform.

voestalpine is helping to achieve the global climate goals with greentec steel.

“We are already working at full speed at our sites in Linz and Donawitz to develop technical scenarios which will drive forward the decarbonisation of steel production,” voestalpine CEO Herbert Eibensteiner said.

“By manufacturing and supplying CO2-reduced steel, we have achieved an important first milestone on the path to green steel production by 2050.”

Directly saving 10 per cent of the carbon emissions compared to conventional production methods is achieved by modifying the reducing agent and the charge and maximising the share of scrap and converting to green electricity. Continuously applying optimisation measures will successively reduce carbon emissions, gradually approaching the inherent limits of the process while maintaining voestalpine’s high-quality standards.

“All products have the excellent material and processing properties for which voestalpine is internationally valued,” voestalpine head of the Steel Division and member of the Management Board, Hubert Zajicek said.

“This allows us to offer a high quality, transparent solution for all our customers who are looking for an immediate, verifiable and above all significant reduction in their carbon footprint.”

In the next significant intermediate stage in the voestalpine phased plan, the partial replacement of the existing blast furnace route with a hybrid-electric steel pathway could reduce carbon emissions by a third by 2030. Liquid pig iron and sponge iron (HBI) join scrap as the most important pre-materials for tomorrow’s carbon-neutral production of high-quality steel.

In parallel, voestalpine is intensively researching into breakthrough technologies to successively increase the use of green hydrogen in the steel production process over the long term, and achieve carbon-neutral steel production by 2050.