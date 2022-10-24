Queensland’s new $500 million glass manufacturing facility

Visy, a global packaging and resource recovery company, broke ground on its new $500 million glass recycling and remanufacturing factory outside Brisbane last Friday.

The facility, which represents the largest investment Visy has ever made, will recycle up to 200,000 tonnes of the state’s glass annually to produce 1 billion bottles a year.

Visy executive chairman Anthony Pratt was joined at the groundbreaking by Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Palaszczuk said the project was ground-breaking for Queensland jobs, manufacturing and the environment.

“This new glass and manufacturing facility will support over 600 construction jobs and around 200 jobs once operational. Queensland is currently a net importer of glass packaging and currently doesn’t manufacture enough to supply the local market.

“When complete, it will manufacture 1 billion glass containers annually and support the growth of Queensland based beverage companies like Queensland Exporter of the Year Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, Asahi, CUB, Lion, and Coca Cola,” Palaszczuk said.

“Recycling is an important weapon against climate change and the technology employed in this factory will help enable Australia to go from an average of 30 per cent recycled glass content in bottles to 70 per cent, which is moving towards world’s-best practice,” Pratt said.

“So this ensures the majority of Queensland’s recyclable recovered glass containers from the state’s Container Deposit Scheme and kerbside recycling bins can be remanufactured right here in Queensland.”

The facility, in Stapylton just south of Brisbane, will be built next to Visy’s current box factory and beverage can plant and is expected to be operational in 2025.

It will support about 200 green collar manufacturing jobs once operational, and bring Visy’s Queensland workforce to more than 1000 people.

“This investment is made possible by the leadership of premier Palaszczuk, and her Government’s support for Australian manufacturing,” Pratt added.

“They are also to be congratulated for their support for practical environmental measures, like recycling, that all Queenslanders can participate in.”

The project represents a massive expansion of Visy’s Queensland recycling and remanufacturing operations and is underpinned by a long term partnership with Asahi Beverages, and agreements with its customers Lion, Bundaberg and Coca Cola.

It is also a part of Pratt’s 2021 pledge to invest $2 billion in Australian recycling and clean energy infrastructure over the ensuing decade, creating thousands of new green collar, well-paying Australian manufacturing jobs.

And it brings Visy’s total investment in Australia to over $11 billion.

Visy will relocate its current glass re-manufacturing operations from South Brisbane in 2025, paving the way for the site along the Brisbane River to be used as the International Broadcasting Centre for the 2032 Olympic Games.