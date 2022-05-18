Victorian Manufacturing Hall of Fame nominations are open

Home grown manufacturers are being encouraged to nominate for the Victorian Manufacturing Hall of Fame Awards. Nominations are now open.

This year marks the return of the Victorian Manufacturing Hall of Fame Awards for the first time since 2019 and is also the 20th anniversary of the Awards.

“The awards showcase the best of the state and I encourage individuals and businesses to nominate and be recognised for their achievements,” minister for Industry Support and Recovery Martin Pakula said.

“Victoria’s manufacturing sector is a cornerstone of our economy, creating jobs while driving future growth and innovation. These awards will recognise our brightest manufacturing talent and we’re proud to be backing an industry that is leading from the front.”

The Awards acknowledge the key role manufacturing plays in Victoria, which supports over 260,000 jobs and contributes almost $30.6 billion to the local economy each year.

‘Making it in Victoria’ is this year’s theme, highlighting the importance of local manufacturing and the breadth of products, machinery and equipment produced in the state.

Established in 2001, the Awards recognise individuals and companies that embrace new technologies and techniques, are export focused and excel in business innovation.

Nominees will be recognised across 14 categories including ‘Young Manufacturer of the Year’, ‘Woman Manufacturer of the Year’ and ‘Leader in Industry 4.0’.

Three new categories will be introduced this year, celebrating adaptability in the industry, ‘Leader in low carbon economy’, ‘Outstanding responsiveness to COVID-19’ and ‘Leader in diversity and inclusion’.

Nominations for the awards close on Tuesday 31 May and winners will be announced at the Victorian Manufacturing Hall of Fame Gala Dinner, on Tuesday 26 July at Crown Palladium.

Manufacturers can nominate for the awards at business.vic.gov.au/halloffame.